First Update - Fixing some player issues and some more balancing!

First update since the release of the game. It adds few features and mostly fixes bugs and character balancing. I'll be making more of theses updates to keep the game balanced and will be adding more content soon!

New features

New item: Vitality Dagger

New experimental setting allowing to right click on a card to move on it.

New experimental setting allowing to use keyboard to move.

Chests/stores no longer trigger statuses.

Chests will always have different cards.

Clearer pause menu buttons.

Bosses always drop heart card.

Statuses can no longer exceed 999.

Personal best score at the end of the game.

Rework “So close” achievement.

New changelog screen.

Balancing

Phade:

+3 HP

Absorption now costs 5 instead of 6 and absorbs 3 health points instead of 2.

Anubis:

+1 HP

Silence:

Starts with an additional item: Vitality Dagger

Azerty

Starts with 24 armor instead of 20.

Iron block item now gives 10 armor instead of 6.

Beat the iron power now changes 4 random cards instead of 2.

Repair power become Heart of steel with a totally different effect.

Bug fix

It was sometimes impossible to start a level (bug with the amber item and the immunity status).

Correction of (too many) spelling mistakes.

I have more exciting content on the way! All this feedback has been so motivating for me and I can't see myself stopping updating the game anytime soon :)

Christophe Coyard