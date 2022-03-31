Update to Version 1.0 (build 53)

This is an ever-evolving game and this update has some significant additions and changes. Many of which are to support the upcoming CAVERNS OF GRIMLOCK expansion world. But these changes also affect the base game.

A significant change that should lead to better performance is the game's default rate of 60 frames per second has been lowered to 30. On a game such as Infinite Dungeon Crawler, 60 fps is just overkill and taxing the system. Switching to 30 should free up system resources and reduce memory and battery consumption. This rate can be controlled from SETTINGS on the GAME page via the FRAMES PER SECOND slider. Most users shouldn't see any noticeable difference in gameplay at the lower setting, but you can turn it back up to 60 if you desire (or even lower it more if your device has limited resources).

I added two new monsters: KOBOLDS and the RUST MONSTER. These creatures will appear in most worlds. Kobolds are small canine/lizard-types of creatures. They're so cute you'll almost feel guilty for attacking them and taking their loot. Almost. While not overly tough, they are sneaky and love to set hidden traps and then pounce on players when they trip them. Many of them also wield slings to hurl rocks at you. The Rust Monster is the bane of anyone wearing metal armors. They have an ability to severely damage them with their tail and then consume the rust that falls off onto the floor.

A significant change is that many wooden objects, such as tables, spider webs, crates, dead trees, etc. can now be burned by wielding a torch in either hand or with a fire-based ability or weapon. Merely attempt to move to the same grid square while wielding a torch or fire-based weapon and one of the buttons will change to a torch icon. Click this to burn the object. For fire-based abilities, just use the ability as you normally would and target the object. Note that this can destroy the contents of wooden containers, such as crates, so be careful with it --- especially when aiming fire-based abilities in combat. Some wooden objects are still too strong to burn, such as chests, doors, or live trees.

You can also smash some objects, most notably stalagmites (useful in the upcoming cave world but also very useful in The Abysmal Furnaces), crates, furniture, etc. so that you can move past them. In order to smash something, you must be wielding a hammer, a mace, or an axe (either one or two-handed). Swords, staffs, bows, wands, etc. won't work. To smash an object, move next to it and use a physical ability such as POWER ATTACK (but others like CHARGE OF FAITH work as well) and target the offending object. Note that smashing a container will destroy its contents. So you also need to be careful when attacking creatures that occupy the same grid square as a miss will end up hitting and smashing the object. But only with an ability attack --- not with a regular melee attack.

There is much more monster cross-over between worlds now (when appropriate). For example, previously you could only encounter Gnolls in The Infernal Dungeons. Now, if you have that DLC, you may encounter them in other worlds such as The Hidden Realm or The Frozen Expanse. However, you're not going to find a Frost Giant in The Abysmal Furnaces.

The PANIC status effect can now cause a player or creature to drop their weapon. If it happens, they will then have to expend turns (once they're no longer panicked) picking up and equipping the weapon.

Many abilities can now be used outside of combat. Some of these can have beneficial effects (such as smashing or burning objects in your way).

Shorter creatures now do not block line-of-sight. This means that you can shoot over something like a wolf. And spiders can now walk across webs. Also, many objects such as bone, rock and dirt piles now no longer block the grid square they are in so you can move through that square.

I fixed an issue with some oversized creatures not properly lining up in the grid square that they were in, which could make targeting them difficult. An example of this was the Spider Queen.

There are many other smaller changes and fixes. To see the complete list, go to https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.