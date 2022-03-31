[0.7.1] Early Access Patch

This patch is intended to improve difficulty and other game design features.

After this update, we plan to implement our roadmap that we made public. We aim to release v1.0 by the end of this year.

Thank you very much for playing the Early Access version of our game.

Increased difficulty of Floor 1's overall level design.

Improved to better fit the puzzles on Floor 1.

Adjusted the speed of some special effects.

Improved to better reveal the features of characters.

Changed typeface to a more legible font.

Added some missing text.

Developer Q&A

[We talked to the Game Designers who worked on this update.]

Q: We noticed that the Bullet Hell part became slightly more difficult in this update. What's behind this decision?

A: We wanted to make the bullet hell in Floor 1 more interesting, and add a special identity like that of Floor 2.

Q: What's the aspect that you focused on the most in this update?

A: We changed the speed at which character's lines pop up when keys are pressed and tried to make it easier to understand the characters.