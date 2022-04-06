Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #37: Sweet Dreams

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #37! :dlgift:

:dl2_diamond: Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

:dl2_diamond: New item status icons in inventory : Now you can have a visual idea of what items are fake, locked, pawned, under restoration, etc. simply by looking at the items on the shelves in your inventory. No more clicking every item to find what you're looking for.

: Now you can have a visual idea of what items are fake, locked, pawned, under restoration, etc. simply by looking at the items on the shelves in your inventory. No more clicking every item to find what you're looking for. Item Pack #26 : Sweet Dreams Pack! All beds you could possibly want, a couple of mysterious music devices and... surgical instruments! Wait a minute, what? 🤔

: Sweet Dreams Pack! All beds you could possibly want, a couple of mysterious music devices and... surgical instruments! Wait a minute, what? 🤔 :dl2_diamond: "inventory status" icon on the tablet on the table: so you can always know how many free items slots you have in your inventory, without opening the tablet!

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

