The Void Update now LIVE

Hey everyone!

We're very proud to announce that Saint Kotar - "The Void" update is now live! This massive update contains lots of new cutscenes, completely new endings, new animations, new achievements to unlock and overall many fixes and tweaks! All in all, this a huge update, the biggest we've pushed for Saint Kotar up until now. For people who already finished the game, I urge you to take another look as the game has changed a lot both gameplay and experience wise with this! It will also be the last base game content update, until we launch the DLC, which we'll talk about soon ;)

Here's a little teaser of the newly added cutscenes:

Anyway, check out all the details on this update right here!

Added 2 additional endings (making for a total of 4 endings) and tweaked and improved the narrative on the 2 original endings

There is now a summary at the end of one ending that has dialog and images that change according to your decision as a player throughout the game, showing you which choices you made during the game influenced the outcome

Added 15 new video cutscenes that replaced most of the 'black screens' that were in the game previously

Done tons of tweaks and bugs fixes, done in virtually every location in the game

Added Additional animations and sounds

3 new Achievements to unlock

Done many gameplay design tweaks (example: the long conversations at the beginning of the game can be now shortened, if you choose to do so, without losing the flow of what’s going on in the story)

At the end of the game, after coming back from the island-asylum, you can now freely walk through the town and, thus, explore and solve tasks. This wasn't possible before this patch, you couldn't go from the square into the direction of the police station, which prevented you to solve some tasks if you didn't solve them before going to the island.

The work we did with this update was inspired and fueled by the feedback we received from players here on Steam and in the Discord server, and so we just wanna thank you so much for all of that! Of course, let us know what you think of the changes as well through the Steam Community Hub.

Have fun with The Void!

-Marten