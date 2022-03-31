Get a first glimpse of Isonzo at W.A.S.D in London!

Hello soldiers!

We're excited to share with you that WW1 Game Series will be attending the W.A.S.D video game expo in London on April 7th-9th. Here, you'll be able to play Isonzo for the first time available in public for everyone to play! You can find us at booth GG1, so be sure to stop by and fight on the Italian front, and have a chat with some of the WWI Game Series' team.

Get your tickets

Interested in going? You can still get your tickets via the official W.A.S.D website! You can get a ticket per day or get a full 3-day ticket, Be sure to get one if you want to play Isonzo this early April! Click here to be redirected to the ticket shop.

However, we're going to help some soldiers get their hands on tickets! We'll be giving away tickets to the event on our Twitter! Be sure to follow us to not miss out on this!

W.A.S.D Intel coming in

For the soldiers who aren't able to make it, we're going to share images and info during the event on our Twitter so be sure that you follow us there to not miss any special expo Isonzo Intel!

We hope to see you there soldiers!

WW1 Game Series