March 2022 Major Update!

Greetings Survivors!

We know it's been just a bit since we've had our last huge update but we promise it's well worth the wait!

This update changes not only how you can control Cody, but also redesigns his entire skill system, adds more convenience for everyone, and then some!

Let's get to it!

Cody command Panel

You can now use the Cody command button (default button: middle mouse button or joystick on the right side of the controller(R3)) to bring up the wheel.

There are 4 commands you can use from this wheel to help give control over Cody’s actions;

1: Stay and assist in the fight

2: Follow and assist in the fight

3: Stay

4: Follow,

This will greatly improve the predictability of Cody's behavior in all situations.

It should be noted that if any of Cody’s “Stay” commands are selected, some of Cody's automatically triggered AI logic will be interrupted. For example, if Cody has been given the “Stay” command and is interrupted by another input such as “Holding Hands”, he will return to the “Stay” command in his current position once the interruption is completed.

In the event that Cody has the skill to attack and is equipped with a slingshot AND, if Cody is selected to assist in Combat, Cody will continue to attack Anling's target. He will also fight back against enemies who take the initiative to attack first. In this state, if you want to stop Cody from attacking, you need to adjust the Cody command to Stay or Follow only.

When Cody is given a command, from the “Stay” state, to perform an interaction such as [opening the item spot], his “Stay” state will be switched to the “Follow” state.

Cody cannot accept commands if he is frightened by a zombie and will need to be calmed down before being given a command.

The default state of Cody is Follow and assist in the fight.

Cody’s Skill System is totally Redesigned

Talent Tree Unlock missions have been removed.

The previous skill trees have been removed.

There are now 62 “Basic Skills” for Cody. The basic skills can be learnt by having Cody watch Anling performing actions s or practicing them by himself. The learning process is now more intuitive and realistic. There will be more skills available at launch, so stay tuned!

Added 36 upgradeable “Advanced Skills” including 15 in Craft, 16 in Survival, and 5 in Combat. The Advanced skills each type can be drawn from the skill pool by spending 100 experience points and can be “bought” directly after selecting the skills you want to learn.

Each advanced skill has a different level of upgradeability and has strong long-term potential – faster interaction, less resource consumptions, larger backpack capacity, more durable weapons, more effective food and medicine, and even some very different gameplay experiences. We believe that these advanced skills can improve the user experience with convenience.

Both the Basic and Advanced skill pools will be further expanded in future releases to provide more interesting gameplay experiences.

Due to the reconstruction of the skill system, the old skills you have learned in the previous save data cannot be transferred directly to the new build, and we will return all the experience points you have spent on skills.

Brand new Combo System for One-Handed Weapons!: When using a one-handed weapon, if you quickly tap the attack button, and hit the target, it will trigger a combo with up to three melee attacks. The attacks will deal 100%, 100% and 140% damage, respectively, to the target.

Attack Cancellation: You can now use the move command to cancel the attack recovery animation, after an attack, to gain more fault tolerance in combat.

Hit recovery: We have revamped the Hit Recovery of most weapons to be more reflective of their strength in regards to ordinary, combo, and critical attacks. In short, the higher the strength of the weapon itself, the greater chance it has to knockback, stun, and interrupt the target, depending on the enemy. This is not strictly related to the damage that weapons have and requires players to explore and learn in the combats.

We have fine-tuned the damage of some weapons to give a better balance to combat.

Data balancing

The following additional effects of Anling’s symptoms and conditions have changed to the following Only the corresponding type of symptoms that are not cured, will be applied.

[Violent Intention]

[Grit]

[Pain Externalization]

[Venom Accumulation]

The following additional effects of Anling’s symptoms have been changed to: Only one corresponding effect can be obtained at the same time.

[Tenacity]

[Perseverance]

[Aggressive]

[Enhancement]

[Agility]

Anling's symptom [Symptom Activation] has been changed to: Cannot be prolonged by the drug [Metalazal].

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Fixed a rain effect bug when entering a new location.

Like Anling, Cody now has 12 backpack slots by default.

Some rabbits in the City and National Park areas will end their winter break be visible directly in the map.

Fixed an issue that could lead to Cody earning extra experience points when multiple enemies were killed by one round of a shotgun.

[Planks] and [First Aid Kits] are now stackable.

Fixed some achievement statistic errors.

Fixed a bug that rain did not trigger as expected in certain cases.

Fixed a problem where rabbits flashed in the rabbit hole when it rained.

Changed the button binding of “Switch Locked Target” to (B) on XBOX controller, and (X) on PS controller.

Cody won't push Anling away when he helps her while at the repair bench in their home.

Fixed an issue where Diana could still be attacked by nearby zombies when she entered the conversation outside of the supermarket.

A hidden recipe has been added to the food bench at home.

That's all for this update but we've got so much in store for Undying with some extra exciting news heading your way soon. So stay tuned!