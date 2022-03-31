Patch 1.3.0 Notes - Dedicated Servers, Modding and Gameplay Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8472489 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 13:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Today, at 3:30pm CEST, we will be releasing our patch 1.3.0.

The patch contains bug fixes, gameplay and UI improvements. The Modding Tool is also going to be updated simultaneously with the patch 1.3.0 release.

At the same time, we’re releasing the dedicated server tool. You can read the dedicated server setup guide [HERE]

Please find the detailed notes below.

As always, we’re thankful for your bug reports, feedback, and for playing Thunder Tier One!

UI

Fixed an issue where Rank could display incorrectly on in-game chat.

No longer displays broken loadout widgets when the lobby UI has more than ten characters by not displaying those widgets.

Updated player count UI to be able to handle dedicated servers.

Added player count to the lobby.

Audio

Added new atmospheric sounds to each map.

Added environmental animal sounds for different times of the day.

Fixed an issue where ambient sounds could play on incorrect levels.

Technical

Fixed a crash that would occur when selecting command training.

Fixed a number of different common crashes.

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players could get inside the warehouse in Blue Typhoon on game modes where access should be denied.

Updated the layout of Blue Typhoon on AAS and Exfil to improve gameplay balance.

Singleplayer

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to score 100% on Operation Cold Stone.

Fixed an issue where enemies could hear friendly AI when sneaking.

Fixed an issue on Golden Angel where some enemies would not actively engage during the Defend the Crash Site objective.

Improved the UX for friendly AI target acquisition so it is more clear when friendly AI is able to engage.

Modding