Notice on World Map March & Matchmake Test

Esteemed Warlord:

We'll be testing a new feature between Mar. 31 and Apr. 8—March & Matchmake in the Open World. We're looking forward to your participation and feedback!

1. Test Time

After the Mar. 31 maintenance until Apr. 8, 24:00 (UTC+8)

2. Test Info

2.1. Testing will be paused during Territory War.

(1) During the test, you will be able to take part in [Matchmaking (J)] modes while marching and without having to first pitch camp.

(2) You will be removed from the queue should you issue a pursuit, be pursued, attack bandits or rebel camps (actions that trigger battles) while queueing.

(3) If you're queuing as a team, your team will be removed from the queue should a member enter a battle or leave the team.

(4) While in the queue, you will be able to move, gather resources, and enter fiefs. However, you will not be able to pass border posts or use Cross-region Migration Tokens to enter other regions.

(5) You will automatically pitch camp upon exiting the matchmaking map while on the World Map. To move again, you must manually strike camp.

2.2. During Territory War, from preparation until it ends, between 19:45 to 22:00 (UTC+8) on Apr. 2 and 5.

To prevent innocent Warlords from being engulfed in the flames of Territory War, March & Matchmake will not be available during Territory War.

3. Feedback

We'll be keeping a close eye on how this feature pans out during the March & Matchmake testing, to help ensure you have an as good experience as possible.

We might be turning off March & Matchmake during the test should any unforeseen issues arise. This naturally won't affect your ability to pitch camp. Anyway, keep an eye out for the coming notices.

Should you encounter any issues while participating in the testing, you can contact us by email at cb_support01@boomingtech.com. We're looking forward to your feedback!