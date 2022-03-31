3/31 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

1. NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex, a revolutionary suite of GPU, G-SYNC display, and software technologies that measure and reduce system latency in competitive games, is now supported.

Click the 'NVIDIA Reflex' button in Option->Low Latency Mode. It's that easy.

In addition, players who have GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU in their rig can go further by selecting the 'NVIDIA Reflex + Boost' button.

If you want to learn more about NVIDIA Reflex and display latency, check the official article from NVIDIA. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/reflex-low-latency-platform/

GeForce GTX™ 900 Series or higher GPU required to use NVIDIA Reflex.

** Please install the latest game-ready graphics driver to enable NVIDIA Reflex feature.

2. Geforce Experience™

"EZ2ON REBOOT : R" has been added to Geforce Experience™.

3. Returning Songs

「Altered Ego」 - P4koo

「starflyer」 - P4koo

Two songs are finally back in the game. Please welcome!

4. Pattern

Over 700+ patterns have been reworked.

Please note that personal score and leaderboard wipe will occur to those patterns.

▼ For more detailed information, please check the link below.

Information Board

5. Lounge (Beta)

From player statistics to game-related information. Lounge (Beta) is open for testing. We're always welcome your feedback.

6. Skin

A new skin has been added : D2D Station

Added 'Report Player' to Multiplayer. Please keep it civil while hanging out with other players.

You can now disable the player input display while watching replays.

Changed song searching/sorting algorithm.

The word 'The' is now ignored for the song names start with 'The'. For example, press 'a' if you want to find 'The ASHTRAY'.

Remastered eyecatch / disc / icon images.

The eyecatch image is now randomly selected and displayed.

The client now goes to Mode Select (instead of exiting the game) when a critical error has occurred.

Changed the color of the increase/decrease indicator in the result screen to give it a more intuitive look.

8. Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where player input bleeds out through pop-up windows(such as the in-game settings screen).

Fixed an issue where player rating would not appear on the result screen.

Fixed an issue where the course selection screen would not work as intended.

Fixed an issue where the host always loses when launching Battle Mode solo.

Fixed an issue where the disc image would not change upon shifting difficulty.

Fixed a visual glitch where long notes would not appear correctly.

Improved client stability.

Thanks.