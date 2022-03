Share · View all patches · Build 8472197 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 09:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Get ready to drive one of the most iconic buses in intercity routes from the 2010‘s!

The S41x family is a range of high floor buses built for intercity and medium-distance lines that was in production between 2006 and 2020.

The new OMSI 2 Add-on is available now:

