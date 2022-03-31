 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Samurai Challenge update for 31 March 2022

PATCH NOTES - Version 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8472115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are distributing this new patch update to fix a number of bugs and issues.
Please install the latest update before launching the game. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Bugs Fixed

・Fixed a bug that occurs when the game is paused in the midst of switching the attribute (colour) of your sword (when using a single sword). This bug made it impossible to switch attributes for the rest of the round.

・Remapped the pause button as it previously was very easy for players to unintentionally pause the game.
For HTC Vive users, the pause button is now the Menu button.
For Oculus Rift and Valve Index users, it is now the B button

・Fixed an issue where, if the game is paused while the visual effect resulting from blocking an enemy strike is present, the effect would freeze in place until the end of the round and obscure the player's vision.

・Fixed a bug where pausing the game would cause any archers present to behave improperly.

  • We will continue to release further updates in order to further improve the player experience of Samurai Challenge.

Changed files in this update

Samurai Challenge Content Depot 1861761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.