PATCH NOTES - Version 1.01

We are distributing this new patch update to fix a number of bugs and issues.

Please install the latest update before launching the game. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Bugs Fixed

・Fixed a bug that occurs when the game is paused in the midst of switching the attribute (colour) of your sword (when using a single sword). This bug made it impossible to switch attributes for the rest of the round.

・Remapped the pause button as it previously was very easy for players to unintentionally pause the game.

For HTC Vive users, the pause button is now the Menu button.

For Oculus Rift and Valve Index users, it is now the B button

・Fixed an issue where, if the game is paused while the visual effect resulting from blocking an enemy strike is present, the effect would freeze in place until the end of the round and obscure the player's vision.

・Fixed a bug where pausing the game would cause any archers present to behave improperly.