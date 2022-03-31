Update: v.0.12.3

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.3, has arrived.

This update include sorting buttons, bug fixes, and balance adjust of some modules. 😊

A sorting buttons has been added to the Hangar and Armory, allowing player to sort elements by different criteria. In addition, the balance of the module has been corrected along with the remaining bug fixes. Modules related to delay have an unintended level of balance in certain combinations, so they have been adjusted to an appropriate level.

v.0.12.3 Patch Note

Improvements

A sorting button has been added to the building, module, skill, item, and weapon panels.

A button to unlock a weapon equipped in the Armory has been added.

Level 40 and above are now displayed in gold in the level display UI.

Balance

Modules

Beat-Coin

Resources: 5 → 15

Resources: 5 → 15 Raspberry Core

Range: -50 → -75

Range: -50 → -75 Space Distorter

Delay: -30% → -25%

Removed option: ATK -5%

Added option: PEN -5

Delay: -30% → -25% Removed option: ATK -5% Added option: PEN -5 Void Generator

ATK: -20% → -15%

Delay: -50% → -30%

ATK: -20% → -15% Delay: -50% → -30% Magic Sandglass

Resources: +70 → +75

Resources: +70 → +75 Space Compass

Resources: +60 → +65

1st Sub-chapter

Bus

Damage area: 25R → 150R

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the immovable or non-attackable effect was not applied to monsters under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where weapon's effects were not applied.

Fixed the issue where, when enhance building or skill, if there are insufficient parts or cores, the enhancement does not proceed but gold is consumed.

Fixed the issue where, when enhance a weapon, if the core is insufficient, the enhancement does not proceed, but the dimension stone is consumed.

Fixed the issue that the damage range of large monsters was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the issue that intermittently muting or changing volume the BGM and SFX was not reflected.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊