[Paragons] CONTENT CREATOR PROGRAM

The Content Creator Program is aimed at all content creators who make high-quality Conqueror's Blade content. With this program we aim to provide such content creators more support and help for even more content! From this point onward, we will be recruiting new content creators with each new season, and hope that more and more creators join us!

Registration: March 30th to April 10th.

I. Requirements:

Video creator:

Has 200+ followers

Created at least 10 videos during the previous season

Has above 150 views on average for each Conqueror's Blade-related video

Streamer:

Has 200+ followers

Streamed at least 60 hours during the previous season

Has above 30 viewers on each Conqueror's Blade stream

Strategy Pioneer:

Have created Conqueror's Blade strategy guides or related articles, including those pertaining to units, beginner's guides, etc.

II. Benefits

Communicate Directly with Developer

You will be added to an exclusive Creator chat where you can talk directly with the dev team. Exclusive Gift Code

You can share your own gift code with your fans while you stream or in your videos. Your fans can then claim extra rewards from within the "O" menu. PTR Testing

You will also be eligible to partake in PTR testing for new seasons during the course of our cooperation, so that you can experience our newest content before anyone else! CBL Streaming Qualification

You will be able to earn even more rewards if you partake in CBL as a caster. Twitch Drops Support (only applicable to content creators on Twitch)

If you have more than 200 followers on Twitch, and we have cooperated for more than two months, we will organize Twitch Drops events on your channel. You can then enable Twitch Drops during certain times to help attract an even greater following.

III. Item Rewards

Streamers/Video Creators

Basic Rewards

Stream at least 60 hours per season with each stream having at least 30 viewers, or create 10 original Conqueror's Blade-related videos with more than 150 average views to receive the following at the start of the new season:

Sovereign x2,000

30-Day Premium Account

New Recruitment Rewards

During our cooperation, you will not only be considered an official Conqueror's Blade content creator, but you will also receive a gift code that you can share with your fans. You'll be rewarded should they start playing Conqueror's Blade and use your gift code within the "O" menu.

You'll get 50 Sovereigns as a reward for every 1 of your viewers that start playing using your gift code and reach level 50. We'll add in another 50 Sovereigns for each of your viewers that also reach level 100.

You may earn up to 10,000 Sovereigns from recruiting new players each season.

Gift codes are only available for streamers and video creators.

*Gift codes can only be entered by characters below level 30 that were created after Dec. 21st.

Strategy Guide Creators

High-quality Guide Rewards

If you create high-quality guides that are selected to be used by us, we will reward you with 800-2,000 Sovereigns (depending on quality) per guide. We will provide you with extra Sovereigns and/or other item rewards if you create a series of guides, articles, or create a site for guides.

IV. Content Creator Responsibilities

Apart from publishing enough content on a regular basis as per the above requirements, we also ask that you help with the following:

Feedback/Bug Feedback: As a content creator, you are in a position where you can represent players and directly provide the development team with feedback or bug reports. Help guide newer players, be active in the community and help keep it active.

We will terminate our co-operation with you and withhold the proceedings of the month in question should any of the following occur (if the violation is severe, we may refuse to ever cooperate with you again):

Should you make improper remarks in-game, in player communities, or in your video/stream that affect the game negatively. Should you play Conqueror's Blade with hacks or otherwise violate our ToS. Should you abuse loopholes and these actions affect the game negatively. Should you create a series of new accounts to raise your following and/or to have such accounts use your gift code.

Feel free to fill in the following form if you have carefully read the above information and are willing to join our Content Creator Program:

https://forms.gle/kH5NZiunosoFZ4eA8

Should you have any other questions whatsoever, feel free to contact us on:

Discord（violeta#4335）