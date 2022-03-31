UPDATE recap - the first week after release

Hey Players,

On the last day of release discount it is time to do a recap of all updates we made since release.

So the first week of the game been in the wild :

- SUGESTED BY YOU: Highlight visited location

- SUGESTED BY YOU: Warning on no room for new members

GLITCH FIX: Skill rollover refresh on lvl up

ADJUSTEMENT: Fixed hand combat controls.

BUG FIX: Steam achievements fix

BUG FIX: glitch with weapon icons mouse clicks (thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/id/jestdont)

BUG FIX: 3 multiple turrets fixed ( thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/id/Ghicker)

BUG FIX: 4 Evolution doesn't effect ending (thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198021406980 )

GLITCH FIX: 5 Bleed effect on armors

BALLANCE: Rockets number decrease

BUG FIX: Train action fix

GLITCH FIX: Inventory missed hints

BALLANCE: Nerf of melee , katana and chainsaw

BUG FIX: Medkit upgrades fix

BUG FIX: scenario 14 preparation options fix (time of mission)

- SUGESTED BY YOU: Booster set as a default weapon on mission start, instead of medkid

BALLANCE: decrease weapon upgrades cost

BALLANCE: some vehicle upgrades costs reduce

BALLANCE: Prelude timer decreases with aggro level

- NEW: hotkey c to change weapon to hands

BUG FIX: Bow and SMG achievement fix

- SUGESTED BY YOU: Hints for researches and upgrades

BUG FIX: Decompile turret fix

ADJUSTMENT: translation of upgrades.

ADJUSTMENT: Red blur decreased

BALLANCE: Research objects income increased

GLITCH FIX: bomb (quest object) hint fixed

- NEW: Difficulty options allowed

GLITCH FIX: Alfa predator hit box fixed

- NEW: dismiss button added to Skill screen

NEW: Hard and easy difficulty steam achievements added

Also me & my partner Sadoff(Sergey) would like to say a big THANK YOU for the wonderul feedback we got so far and for all your support , it is truly motivating for us to keep making even more updates and improvements!

Regards,

Cristian P. - 16 BIT NIGHTS