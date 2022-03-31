 Skip to content

Chromosome Evil update for 31 March 2022

UPDATE recap - the first week after release

Build 8471459 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey Players,

On the last day of release discount it is time to do a recap of all updates we made since release.

So the first week of the game been in the wild :

- SUGESTED BY YOU: Highlight visited location
- SUGESTED BY YOU: Warning on no room for new members

  • GLITCH FIX: Skill rollover refresh on lvl up
  • ADJUSTEMENT: Fixed hand combat controls.
  • BUG FIX: Steam achievements fix
  • BUG FIX: glitch with weapon icons mouse clicks (thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/id/jestdont)
  • BUG FIX: 3 multiple turrets fixed ( thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/id/Ghicker)
  • BUG FIX: 4 Evolution doesn't effect ending (thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198021406980 )
  • GLITCH FIX: 5 Bleed effect on armors
  • BALLANCE: Rockets number decrease
  • BUG FIX: Train action fix
  • GLITCH FIX: Inventory missed hints
  • BALLANCE: Nerf of melee , katana and chainsaw
  • BUG FIX: Medkit upgrades fix
  • BUG FIX: scenario 14 preparation options fix (time of mission)
    - SUGESTED BY YOU: Booster set as a default weapon on mission start, instead of medkid
  • BALLANCE: decrease weapon upgrades cost
  • BALLANCE: some vehicle upgrades costs reduce
  • BALLANCE: Prelude timer decreases with aggro level
    - NEW: hotkey c to change weapon to hands
  • BUG FIX: Bow and SMG achievement fix
    - SUGESTED BY YOU: Hints for researches and upgrades
  • BUG FIX: Decompile turret fix
  • ADJUSTMENT: translation of upgrades.
  • ADJUSTMENT: Red blur decreased
  • BALLANCE: Research objects income increased
  • GLITCH FIX: bomb (quest object) hint fixed
    - NEW: Difficulty options allowed
  • GLITCH FIX: Alfa predator hit box fixed
    - NEW: dismiss button added to Skill screen
  • NEW: Hard and easy difficulty steam achievements added

Also me & my partner Sadoff(Sergey) would like to say a big THANK YOU for the wonderul feedback we got so far and for all your support , it is truly motivating for us to keep making even more updates and improvements!

Regards,
Cristian P. - 16 BIT NIGHTS

