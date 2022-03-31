UPDATE recap - the first week after release

Hey Players,
On the last day of release discount it is time to do a recap of all updates we made since release.
So the first week of the game been in the wild :
- SUGESTED BY YOU: Highlight visited location
- SUGESTED BY YOU: Warning on no room for new members
- GLITCH FIX: Skill rollover refresh on lvl up
- ADJUSTEMENT: Fixed hand combat controls.
- BUG FIX: Steam achievements fix
- BUG FIX: glitch with weapon icons mouse clicks (thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/id/jestdont)
- BUG FIX: 3 multiple turrets fixed ( thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/id/Ghicker)
- BUG FIX: 4 Evolution doesn't effect ending (thanks to https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198021406980 )
- GLITCH FIX: 5 Bleed effect on armors
- BALLANCE: Rockets number decrease
- BUG FIX: Train action fix
- GLITCH FIX: Inventory missed hints
- BALLANCE: Nerf of melee , katana and chainsaw
- BUG FIX: Medkit upgrades fix
- BUG FIX: scenario 14 preparation options fix (time of mission)
- SUGESTED BY YOU: Booster set as a default weapon on mission start, instead of medkid
- BALLANCE: decrease weapon upgrades cost
- BALLANCE: some vehicle upgrades costs reduce
- BALLANCE: Prelude timer decreases with aggro level
- NEW: hotkey c to change weapon to hands
- BUG FIX: Bow and SMG achievement fix
- SUGESTED BY YOU: Hints for researches and upgrades
- BUG FIX: Decompile turret fix
- ADJUSTMENT: translation of upgrades.
- ADJUSTMENT: Red blur decreased
- BALLANCE: Research objects income increased
- GLITCH FIX: bomb (quest object) hint fixed
- NEW: Difficulty options allowed
- GLITCH FIX: Alfa predator hit box fixed
- NEW: dismiss button added to Skill screen
- NEW: Hard and easy difficulty steam achievements added
Also me & my partner Sadoff(Sergey) would like to say a big THANK YOU for the wonderul feedback we got so far and for all your support , it is truly motivating for us to keep making even more updates and improvements!
Regards,
Cristian P. - 16 BIT NIGHTS
