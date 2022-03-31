CONTENT UPDATE #3 NOW AVAILABLE!

heyo... it's been a minute. I've been working on this update and with school work as well. ok let's check out what's new.

New Maps and Modes

so I was originally planning on adding a lot of maps in this update, but Knowing how hard that is (especially when there's school work I have to do), I unfortunately had abandon that idea.

Jump Club Scuffed (Night)

Scuffed Scuffed Scuffed (yeah idk lol)

Subways (not really since it's krakens aka Geraldo: Lord of Scuff lol)

your mum's basement 2 (F)

your mum's house (F)

Moon (F)

Wall Run Strat's

Wall Run Strat's Finale (F)

Soccer (idk)

Kraken Boss (F) [both you and the kraken aka Geraldo: Lord of Scuff are not ready to battle]

Gameplay

Host Option: You can now switch maps easier in case if you didn't want the auto selected map, and no needing to wait for the timer (since I still have no idea how to add a player counter thing)

Added post processing on all of the maps so it no longer looks like it was made by a forbidden engine lol.

Added reverb effects lol. enjoy :)

Made the game set to 60FPS by default since anything higher than that will kill your computer (including mine... so yeah)

Added a warning screen before going into the main menu.

Added an announcement button that leads to the game's latest news on Steam.

Added a couple of achievements.

Added a Private Match mode (in case you just want to play with your friends)

Added new background music by Context Sensitive (yes, I got permission lol)

Note: Please ignore any anomalies that are in the game. I'll get rid of them eventually. (There's no guaranteed that I'll get rid of it eventually.)

Bug fixes and patch notes

Fixed an issue where you would get trapped by an invisible wall on both Lave Race and Lava Race Finale.

Fixed an issue where you couldn't get the JaWa achievement after pressing (E) on the image.

Fixed an issue hopefully where the auto map selection kept selecting the same maps.

I forgot what else I fixed so... yeah lol.

Plans for the future

So there's some features that are still being worked and other features that have been scrapped fully. Voice chat was originally scrapped, but now officially working on it again since I still don't know how to code right lol. Pushing players, chat box, and leaderboards are still in the works. If everything works correctly, I will announce a patch update. This might be my last update if everything doesn't go well with these features. I'm also planning on making another devlog video on my main channel regarding Scuffy Game's updates so stay tuned for that.

Ok imma head to bed now. See ya soon...

Thanks,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team