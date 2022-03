Share · View all patches · Build 8470764 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy





This month's update's called Home Sweet Home, and centers on helping Olga find her place on the island.



You also get a chance to get closer to Tori, the mysterious Showrunner you discovered washed up on the beach.



We've also added a new minigame, Woodle, inspired by our love for playing another word-game-that-shall-not-be named.

Get your lewd vocabulary on and compete with the girls for the best scores, unlocking new selfies from their past.

