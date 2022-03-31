Update notes for v0.19.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8470649 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks, it's another relatively small patch dealing with miscellaneous small issues reported over the past few days, plus a couple small bits of new content!

New in this build:

Owl flight points have been added! For when you'd rather swoop on silent wings rather than ride on the back of a giant crow! (requires 'Flight Paths' tech to be unlocked)

Fixed the crediting of hunt quest kills. Previously, players only received credit for quest kills if they were standing inside the appropriate monster zone at the time they killed the monster. This meant that long-range players sniping into the monster zone from outside weren't getting quest credit for their kills! Now fixed; killing a monster which is from a particular monster zone now always awards quest credit, regardless of where the monster or the player are currently located.

Some moderate speed and memory improvements during the load of large saved games.

Fixed the visible title of the "Design" window when it's opened again after last having been closed while in a character-edit mode.

Improved the data sent to us in crash reports on Windows.

...and miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements! Thanks so much for your comments and feedback everyone!

