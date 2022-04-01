Monthly Unlockable Bracers

Dear Students,

It's time for some rewards for your hard work! I previously added seasonal items to customise your Dojo, though now I thought it was about time we had some new bracers to train with in your own style.



(The first set of bracers to unlock in game)

The bracers come with a smoother backend system as well, all unlockables now including the Dojo environments trigger a small floating plank pop up that you can punch right away if you want to access your new reward immediately.

This hopefully makes rewards clearer as to when you unlock them, and being able to access them faster. And all your rewards will be in one place, under "DOJO" in the menu. There's now a "BRACERS" section where you can find all the currently unlockable bracers.

Here's a full list of what's included in this update

Unlockable bracers! New bracers will be added regularly for a few months that need to be unlocked at different levels of training.

New "Bracers" section in the menu under the "DOJO" tab.

New reward system! Check for the pop up panels that you can smash once you've unlocked something.

Removed accuracy count bar from the scoreboard when in Fight mode, as this is only valid for Train mode.

Fixed issue where Expert level 11 wouldn't unlock in some instances.

Updated leaderboards layout to be clearer.

FIxed issue where if using focus mode directly after Expert, precision spheres would spawn. Or was that a feature? I'm not sure, but it doesn't happen anymore. :)

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340300/Crazy_Kung_Fu/