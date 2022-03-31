First Patch! QoL Improvements and Minor Fixes

Hi
For the first public patch of the game I decided to make some quick but necessary changes:
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Added lines that show if a cell has line of a sight to a target (see screenshot below).
- Added a button to Space Station UI to sell all loot at once.
Fixes and Minor Features:
- Fix to Drifting Containers random encounter not being random enough.
- Fix to Defense action not working properly.
- Added soldier class descriptions in Soldier Panel.
- Fix to rare invisible enemies in final scenario.
- Other minor fixes.
What's Next?
I am reading all your feedback and ideas so please keep them coming. I would like to go for now with weekly patches with content, fixes and improvements but for some major features I would probably need more than a single week, I'll let you know if that's the case so please consider following the game for updates.
If you want to support me further please consider leaving a review, it really helps with visibility. If you already did then thanks a lot!
Cheers!
Jorge
Changed files in this update