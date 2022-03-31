First Patch! QoL Improvements and Minor Fixes

Hi

For the first public patch of the game I decided to make some quick but necessary changes:

Quality of Life Improvements:

Added lines that show if a cell has line of a sight to a target (see screenshot below).

Added a button to Space Station UI to sell all loot at once.

Fixes and Minor Features:

Fix to Drifting Containers random encounter not being random enough.

Fix to Defense action not working properly.

Added soldier class descriptions in Soldier Panel.

Fix to rare invisible enemies in final scenario.

Other minor fixes.

What's Next?

I am reading all your feedback and ideas so please keep them coming. I would like to go for now with weekly patches with content, fixes and improvements but for some major features I would probably need more than a single week, I'll let you know if that's the case so please consider following the game for updates.

If you want to support me further please consider leaving a review, it really helps with visibility. If you already did then thanks a lot!

Cheers!

Jorge