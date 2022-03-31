Patch 1.04

Hey guys,

Apologies for the delays but I've been with family for the past few days. Some really good finds by the community on this one, thank you to everyone posting comments in the Community section, I read them all and I'll try to address as many of them as possible.

Rebinding the E key now works properly

In Step out into the Sea (Vivarium tutorial), when walking through a regular (cyan/magenta) portal, it no longer glitches on the other side

In Shine on Through (Upper Narrows), grabbing the cyan light captor is no longer problematic

The green freeze effect on round doors now has a hole when the door is open, to be consistant with other open doors

I thought I had solved the floating light paths in Isolation Cube (Vivarium #1) but the issue remained when I tested on Steam, so another update will come soon enough for that and other elements as well.

Thanks a lot for all of your support!