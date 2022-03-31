Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 26

Hello everyone!

It's time for update 26!

First just a small announcement: we have submitted Card Survival to Google Play and it should become available soon. We'll let you all know as soon as the game goes live on Android.

Now to the content list:

House Improvements:

Tables:

You can now build tables, which will give you a bonus to crafting as long as you are in the same room as them. Making crafting things at home much better. They also increase house comfort.

Chairs:

Cheaper than tables, they can also give you a bonus to crafting, This bonus gets even better if there's a table too. They also give a bit of comfort as well.

Shelves:

A more advanced version of the individual shelf, this shelving unit increases comfort and can store a lot more things as well as display decorations.

House Filthiness & Brooms:

Houses now get dirtier over time. If they get too dirty, comfort will decrease and you'll player will start getting stressed. Fortunately you can now craft brooms to keep your place clean.

It's also worth pointing that some caves will get dirty faster than others, making that a strategic decision at the time of choosing a home. Oh, and animal enclosures get dirty too of course.

On a related note, the dark cave can now accept individual shelves, all the other caves don't though, as their walls are too hard.

House Capacity:

All indoor environments, the raft and the enclosures now have a maximum weight capacity. So you will no longer be able to store infinite things inside them. Shelves, chests or other inventories will help you make a more efficient use of the space though by reducing the weight of the things stored in them.

Cellar:

You can now dig cellars/underground cellars to use as home or storage place. Food items stored there will spoil at a slower rate. This effect is not working at the moment however, but a hotfix tomorrow will make it work.

Psychological System Improvements:

Sleep Changes:

Sleep can no longer be cancelled and is now affected by your morale and stress. Depression will cause you to sleep more while stress will cause you to sleep less and give you nightmares that wake you up in the middle of the night, giving you even more stress. The positive effects of sleeping over napping have now also been increased.

On another related note, you can now also get bitten by spiders while sleeping! Specially if you sleep on the ground in some of the more heavily forested areas.

New Altered States of Consciousness Mechanics:

Two new mechanics of this sort have been added to the psychological system, bringing the total of possible altered state experiences to 4. These two new experiences will bring some new challenge to the late game.

Flower Necklace:

You can now craft a necklace out of jasmine flowers and cord. It's nice smell can help a little bit with stress. Just a bit. :)

Isolation Mechanics:

The newest late game challenge added is the isolation system. As you character spends more and more time on the island alone, his previous mental structure will start gradually falling apart, making altered mental states easier to trigger and making loneliness more of a problem.

Don't worry though, permanently living in the island is still completely viable, some mental systems will just get a more challenging with time, and you will start unlocking some new experiences.

This system still needs a lot of tweaking and balancing, but it is on a good starting place at the moment I think. :)

New UI Improvements:

Location Arrows:

The location row now has arrows that can be pressed to scroll more easily. You can also hold them to fast-scroll to any of the ends of the row.

Swap Action:

You can no swamp cards from row to row by taping on the top or bottom area of a card, depending on which row they are located. In addition to this, you can also hold your click to move stacks faster.

Blueprint and Exploration Bar Improvements:

Blueprint's completion bars now show how many steps they will have, making it easy to get an idea of how big/expensive a project will be.

Exploration bars

Easier Equipping:

Dragging cards to the equipment button will now equip them directly. Making the whole process easier.

Near Death Visual Effects:

The screen will now pulse red, sounds will get muffled and you will be able to hear your heartbeats whenever a stat get too close to a death causing state. We hope this will help avoid distraction deaths considerably. :)

Credit Improvements:

Credits are now on a special button in the main menu and have arrows to navigate them.

Autosave Improvements:

The game now autosaves every 6hs instead of every 24.

General Changes:

Storm waves can now destroy items from your hand, only items that are equipped or on supply chests are safe. (Chests now also accept clay vases though)

Increased shelf weight capacity.

Travelling to and from the rocks now takes 15 minutes.

Doing exercise burns more calories now.

Drums no longer have a special screen for choosing rhythm.

Derealization can now also be experienced without having a mental breakdown.

Washing yourself now also wets your clothes, although less than swimming.

Bug protection is now a bit stronger when in high doses.

Rustic Bed can now be dismantled.

Traps can no longer be dismantled or rearmed in the dark.

Rearming traps now increases your trapping skill.

Reorganized blueprint tabs.

Fish scraps now taste worse.

Chances of ruining wood carvings are now lower.

Dismantling Solar Stills and Raincatchers now requires confirmation.

The Mud Hut is now a bit cooler.

Clay Jars can hold half as much liquid as before but slow down spoilage making liquids like kava and spider lily last longer in them.

Clay Pot Cooler has more capacity now.

Cooked meals can now be stored in clay pot coolers.

Food counts as more in the partridge feeder.

You can now also train climbing at the wetland cliffs.

It is now a bit harder to get a heatstroke.

Bug Fixes and Hotfixes from these weeks:

Fixed a bug where the Archer perk would not make you start with the bow and arrow blueprints.

Fixed a bug where transferring liquids to other containers would reset their durabilities.

Fixed a bug that would create strange behavior in blueprints.

Fixed a crash that would happen sometimes when opening inventories.

Fixed issue with flower durabilities in clayjars and bottles.

Fixed the stick fuel issue again. :'(

Made it so that you can burn all types of wood carving now.

Fixed an issue with that caused sticks to give a lot of fuel.

Fixed an issue with respawning highland holes.

Fixed an issue that would trap you in drum hell.

Made half logs weigh less.

Fixed a typo on the shield blueprint.

Fixed a bug that would get players stuck when attacking lizards, boars or cobras with a spear or when attempting to retreat.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the solar still from been refuelled.

That's all for now!

Hope you have a nice couple weeks until the next update!