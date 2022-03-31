Update #16.1: A complete overhaul

Hey everyone!

A new update has been long overdue, after updating all of you about the new goodies in our first Devlog, we're happy to finally announce that Update 16.1 is live and ready to play.

Crimson: Regarding the random patches released in the past day or so: You may have noticed that an update went live yesterday night at around 2AM EST, what was supposed to be Update 16 ended up being quite the disaster causing immediate crashes for everyone (including myself), I'd like to apologize to anyone that tried the game during that period, since it was so late and I wanted the update to be out I made the mistake of not play-testing it before pushing it to Steam. I'll make sure not to make that mistake again and hopefully the crash no longer occurs for players.

Crimson, Lead Dev

If you're curious about some of the major changes, definitely check out the Devlog where we go into detail on the menu changes and how levels are selected from now on.

This update is BIG, we've made a lot of changes to things like the save/load system, loading levels, reloading the level after death, etc. so we're looking for as much feedback and bug reports as possible. If you see something, please let us know and we'll make sure to get it fixed ASAP. This update may not seem like much to people upfront, but it was a necessary update to the overall foundation of the game so it can pave way to new content (more levels!).

In terms of future plans, we'd like to make it so Challenges reward the player in the future, and preferably adding a friend's leaderboard for each chapter to encourage some internal competing between friends on Steam. Additionally you may see the Loadout screen after selecting a chapter, this menu will get more updates in the future such as being able to select different main weapons.

Other than those major things, here are some more changes and patch notes- there may be a few things we're missing in this list as well:

Patch Notes

Added additional music in Chapter 2

Added specific areas that play different music (like the timed section in the Subway)

Added challenges, personal record score & time, ratings

Added new main menu and end chapter results screen

Added new sound effects when picking up weaponsr

Adjusted sound effect for enemy pistols

Cleaned up main character a bit and added some more detail

Loading times should be sped up between deaths

FIXED: Aim assist should no longer target fire extinguishers if they've already been hit

FIXED: can no longer pause the game while holding the button in Level 2 to open the gate

We've got more to come and we're super excited to bring it to all of you, thanks for all the support thus far. Now get out there and get some S rankings!

Again, please feel free to let us know how you feel about the current state of the game (and the new update) including any bug reports or feedback through Discord or the Community Hub.