Patch Notes Version 1.03.3

Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as followed

App Ver. 1.03.2

Regulation Ver. 1.03.3

*Please note that users with different regulation versions cannot be matched with each other online.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future so you can enjoy ELDEN RING more comfortably. Please stay tune for more news.