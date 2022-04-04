 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ELDEN RING update for 4 April 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.03.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8470086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are distributing this new update to fix a bug in patch 1.03.

The item included in the latest update

  • Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as followed

_

App Ver. 1.03.2

Regulation Ver. 1.03.3
_
*Please note that users with different regulation versions cannot be matched with each other online.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future so you can enjoy ELDEN RING more comfortably. Please stay tune for more news.

Changed files in this update

ELDEN RING Content Depot 1245621
  • Loading history…
ELDEN RING JP Depot 1245623
  • Loading history…
ELDEN RING ROW Depot 1245624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.