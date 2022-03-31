 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Galaxity : Korea VR update for 31 March 2022

Tutorial system is renewed!

Share · View all patches · Build 8470040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for 2022.03.31
version - 1.2.4

<Tutorial system is renewed!>

Tutorial system is renewed.
Quest location search function is added.
Interaction tutorial is added.
New quest UI and story tutorial quests are added.
Main menu can be closed during NPC interaction.
NPC no longer obstructs the view.
Pop-up image and message are improved.

And now...
You can also download Galaxity : Korea AR from the App Store!
Have a fascinating experience where VR users and Mobile users meet in one space!

Changed files in this update

Galaxity : Korea Content Depot 1805191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.