Update Notes for 2022.03.31
version - 1.2.4
<Tutorial system is renewed!>
Tutorial system is renewed.
Quest location search function is added.
Interaction tutorial is added.
New quest UI and story tutorial quests are added.
Main menu can be closed during NPC interaction.
NPC no longer obstructs the view.
Pop-up image and message are improved.
And now...
You can also download Galaxity : Korea AR from the App Store!
Have a fascinating experience where VR users and Mobile users meet in one space!
Changed files in this update