Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 1.1.0



We are excited to bring you Update 1.1.0: the first major game update to introduce a variety of gameplay, mechanics, crash and bug fixes, balance changes, and the triumphant return of two Domination battlefields to Total War: WARHAMMER III.

As the first major release, we’ve packaged a ton of work into the build and highlighted all the changes we’ve made in the linked notes. For those of you who want an abbreviated version, here are the key features and fixes coming with today’s build:

Numerous crash fixes and performance optimizations

and A major overhaul of the Realm of Chaos mechanics

mechanics A much-anticipated fix for a bugged interaction between the Everlasting Gift tech and Gift of Slaneesh upgrade

tech and upgrade A fix to ensure that Supply Lines values update properly when disbanding a Lord

values update properly when disbanding a Lord Fixes for numerous issues blocking players from completing the Prologue

A one-on-one training montage to bulk up The Daemon Prince (aka “Daniel”)

(aka “Daniel”) Major adjustments to the Daemons of Chaos Gifts and Gift Sets

and The first improvements to unit responsiveness (with more coming later)

(with more coming later) Units must now brace against a charging attacker for Charge Reflection to take effect

to take effect Balance updates for most factions and several faction-specific units

and several faction-specific units Two returning Domination battlefields: Arnheim and Battle for Itza

and Major updates to the Domination multiplayer mode: including larger starting armies and an update to supply mechanics

multiplayer mode: including larger starting armies and an update to supply mechanics …and much more!

You can find the full list of changes here:

##### **[📜 Read the Full Update 1.1 Release Notes...](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tw-warhammer3-update110/)**

As an important reminder: this is only the FIRST update for Total War: WARHAMMER III. There are still many, many years set aside to continue the growth and evolution of the game: including new features (Blood Pack, “Immortal Empires,” <redacted>, etc.), ongoing fixes (auto-resolve, siege battles, unit movement, sync animations), continued adjustments to balance (the Realm of Chaos, existing and new factions), and more.

Even if you don’t see something included in today’s build, know that there are a variety of fixes, investigations, and projects still being worked on so they can be included in the game. Many of these are inspired by your discussions in the community, so continue to hold those discussions! We will keep working with you to paint a picture of what you’d like to see in Total War: WARHAMMER III and continue building a game that we can all enjoy!

We hope you enjoy Update 1.1.0, and we’ll see you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team