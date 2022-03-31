 Skip to content

To The Rescue! update for 31 March 2022

Patch 1.0.40

Patch 1.0.40

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Small patch to hopefully fix some of the bugs you all have be reporting since the 1.0.39 update the other day. If you're still experiencing issues, please join our Discord server, take a ticket and report the bugs to our moderators.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix for input issue during the adoption action stage of adoptiosn that prevevents progression.
  • Fix for issue preventing helpers from being fired.
  • Fix for the community event panels closing when attempting to schedule an event.
  • Added an input override toggin in the controls menu. The default state will automatically detect the most recently used input device. The Keyboard & Mouse state will limit input to only the mouse and keyboard.
  • UI layering issues in the computer.

Changed files in this update

