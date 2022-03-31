 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 31 March 2022

Crystal Project Is Released!

Build 8469446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crystal Project has finally been released! It's time to explore the Land of Sequoia while you find Crystals, unlock classes, learn abilities, and create a party capable of taking down the world's toughest bosses. Or maybe you'd rather just stick to looking for secrets. The world was made for you, and it's up to you to create your own adventure.

Want to chat about your adventures with other Adventurers? Join the discord here:
https://discord.gg/VGeS8aTBj3

Have a question or need assistance? Please feel free to ask here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1637730/discussions/0/2962796621651898428/

