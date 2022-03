Share · View all patches · Build 8469327 · Last edited 30 March 2022 – 23:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, Just a quick hotfix for some issues with the menu behaviour:

-The Tutorial start button should now unlock properly when players select an unlocked car

-New players should no longer start the game with levels or cars selected that they have not unlocked and are unable to play

-Long usernames should no longer wrap in leaderboard display