Patch 2.2.4 is now live!

New Content:

• Legendary Granny skin - Witch - that can be obtained by completing a special challenge!

• Jun - 2 rare and 2 epic skins have been added to Propbox!

Changes:

• Challenges - added an option to skip a current challenge for 10 Ether

• Challenges - Daily Challenges will no longer show rewards if they have already been completed, as it confused the players

• Challenges - the ‘Prevent a Survivor from being rescued from Hypnochair’ Challenge will no longer appear

• Akasha - reduced Blade Dance dash range by 25%

• Akasha - increased Blade Dance cooldown from 5 to 7 sec

• Sheet-Man - now, when pulling a Survivor or a prop with a Hook, Sheet-Man will sometimes talk

• Sheet-Man - added the sound of Hook returning to his hand

• Sheet-Man - increased Hook cooldown from 5 to 7 sec

• Survivors - added facial expressions animation when being pulled by Sheet-Man’s Hook

• Props - adjusted the second jump’s force, and now you can jump without touching the ground again

• Farm, House, Abbey, Camp, Castle, Village - map optimization

• Tools - Propmachines can now be repaired immediately after using Tools instead of being repaired after the end of the use animation

• Lockpick - now, after getting out of Hypnochair using Lockpick, Survivors will have the same effect of immortality as they have when being rescued by another Survivor

• Whoopee Cushion - now Whoopee Cushion will break if the object it was lying on is moved or broken

Fixes:

• Challenges - fixed that the ‘Stun the Killer with any car prop’ Challenge could only be completed with a red car

• Killers - fixed the incorrect animation of Propmachine breaking interruption

• Granny - fixed that if Granny was stunned exactly when she was setting Mine, the stun would not work correctly

• Impostor - fixed Impostor being able to sprint sideways in Survivor form

• Igor - fixed the sound of Chainsaw Terror activation playing for all players

• Igor - fixed Igor’s sounds being heard through the floor as if he was nearby after using Chainsaw Terror

• Akasha - fixed that if Akasha was stunned exactly at the moment of setting Blood Eye, the stun would not work correctly

• Sheet-Man - fixed Hook not working correctly when pulling Survivors or props if they were close to Sheet-Man

• Sheet-Man - fixed Hook appearing to be behind the prop when pulling it

• Sheet-Man - fixed that if Hook was used to pull a prop which was being straightened up by pressing Shift, the prop would remain straightened

• Sheet-Man - fixed Sheet-Man not being able to be stunned by a Survivor who was downed by Hook before

• Sheet-Man - fixed thrown Poop sometimes not becoming invisible

• Sheet-Man - fixed Jar of Glue not working on Sheet-Man

• Props - fixed that sometimes if a prop was in the air without moving, the prop would freeze in its current position, or the player’s camera would slide down

• Survivors - fixed that if a Survivor stood in the fire for a while, they would receive speed acceleration

• House - fixed Survivors getting stuck between floors when changing from prop form back into human form

• Castle - fixed props being able to sit on top of Closable Doors

• Chest - fixed Chest sometimes not closing after being opened

• Yellow Jar and Jar of Glue - fixed their effect not working on Killers standing close to the walls

• Jar of Glue - fixed that if Jar of Glue was thrown at a Killer exactly when they hit, they would hit twice

• Painkiller - fixed Painkiller’s effect having Energy Drink’s icon and not having localization

• Whoopee Cushion - fixed Whoopee Cushion making the sound twice when thrown, and the throw being weaker

• Exit Doors - fixed Killer being able to pick up a Survivor who was already crawling out of Exit Doors

• Hypnochair - fixed that if a Survivor was put in Hypnochair while they were in the pause menu, upon returning to the game the camera would remain black and white, and the Survivor’s controls would break

• Hypnochair - fixed that sometimes the player’s camera would stay behind a Hypnochair after being rescued

• UI Quick Play - fixed team members not being able to see that a Quick Play search was in progress

• Minor improvements and fixes to gameplay, maps, and sounds