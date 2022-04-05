Update 0.2.11

Greetings Elegosians,
Welcome to the first major update since our Alpha Playtesters have been on board.
This build is full of bugfixes, mostly collision based, with a few optimisations and tweaks to the audio modding service.
So, here's what's new:
Changelog
Modding
- Disabled simple audio modding as we can't have both regular and simple running at same time on a per mod basis
- Added modding support for mp3, ogg and wav importing
- Updated ModInfo to match the modding.wiki
World
- New pier asset added in Temple Cave
- New steps in Village onto rooftop
Visual
- Adjusted lighting to help with light bleeds in Villa
Optimisation
- All sculpted Temple rocks now use one Master shader
- Adjusted internal combine tool to give us control of cell sizes on a per asset type basis
Bugfixes
- Village Stairs no longer floating at bottom
- Multiple cliff colliders tweaked in problematic areas
- Fully rebuilt colliders for the Temple column bases
- Blocked where players could jump over a fence in the Village from some crates
- Player is no longer able to walk underground at bottom of Smuggler's Route
- Fixed a few lazy colliders around the pier area
- Adjusted colliders around village staircase to stop player getting stuck
- Adjusted collider of street lamps
- Adjusted position of chest at bottom of Smuggler's Route to stop player getting stuck on collider
We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.
As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!
Changed files in this update