Update 0.2.11

Greetings Elegosians,

Welcome to the first major update since our Alpha Playtesters have been on board.

This build is full of bugfixes, mostly collision based, with a few optimisations and tweaks to the audio modding service.

So, here's what's new:

Changelog

Modding

Disabled simple audio modding as we can't have both regular and simple running at same time on a per mod basis

Added modding support for mp3, ogg and wav importing

Updated ModInfo to match the modding.wiki

World

New pier asset added in Temple Cave

New steps in Village onto rooftop

Visual

Adjusted lighting to help with light bleeds in Villa

Optimisation

All sculpted Temple rocks now use one Master shader

Adjusted internal combine tool to give us control of cell sizes on a per asset type basis

Bugfixes

Village Stairs no longer floating at bottom

Multiple cliff colliders tweaked in problematic areas

Fully rebuilt colliders for the Temple column bases

Blocked where players could jump over a fence in the Village from some crates

Player is no longer able to walk underground at bottom of Smuggler's Route

Fixed a few lazy colliders around the pier area

Adjusted colliders around village staircase to stop player getting stuck

Adjusted collider of street lamps

Adjusted position of chest at bottom of Smuggler's Route to stop player getting stuck on collider

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!