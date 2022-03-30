 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vacancy Unlimited update for 30 March 2022

Vacancy Unlimited Launches on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 8469038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've been working on :

+Added a final boss fight!

+Added ending cutscene
+Added achievements
+Added spot on map menu for final boss
+Small level rework for Cascade View South
+All levels got changes to lighting and foliage
+Fixed some broken spawns
+Added shotgun ravager alert sfx
+Updated basic ravager sprite
+New Trailer

Note from dev :

As I stated in the last update, you will still see a next update date listed in the main menu. I'm still dedicated to doing level reworks, adding potions, fixing bugs, and overall improving the game. The end of Vacancy plays a huge role in Spryward and the entire future of the Apastron universe. Spryward will kick off 2 years after the finale of VU. If you enjoyed the work I've done here with VU consider continuing the story by wishlisting Spryward.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/

Thank you everyone who helped support this game in early access! I wanted to leave a section here as a special thank you to all the other people who helped make this game possible!

Eeve Somepx
Comp3interactive
Tomás Esconjaureguy
Ajay Karat
David Levy Music
Scott Snyder

What's coming next :

Level Reworks
New Weapons
New Potions

Changed files in this update

Vacancy Unlimited Linux Depot Depot 1666172
  • Loading history…
Vacancy Unlimited Windows Depot Depot 1666173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.