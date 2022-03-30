Vacancy Unlimited Launches on Steam!

What I've been working on :

+Added a final boss fight!



+Added ending cutscene

+Added achievements

+Added spot on map menu for final boss

+Small level rework for Cascade View South

+All levels got changes to lighting and foliage

+Fixed some broken spawns

+Added shotgun ravager alert sfx

+Updated basic ravager sprite

+New Trailer



Note from dev :

As I stated in the last update, you will still see a next update date listed in the main menu. I'm still dedicated to doing level reworks, adding potions, fixing bugs, and overall improving the game. The end of Vacancy plays a huge role in Spryward and the entire future of the Apastron universe. Spryward will kick off 2 years after the finale of VU. If you enjoyed the work I've done here with VU consider continuing the story by wishlisting Spryward.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/

Thank you everyone who helped support this game in early access! I wanted to leave a section here as a special thank you to all the other people who helped make this game possible!

Eeve Somepx

Comp3interactive

Tomás Esconjaureguy

Ajay Karat

David Levy Music

Scott Snyder

What's coming next :

Level Reworks

New Weapons

New Potions