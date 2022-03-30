Vacancy Unlimited Launches on Steam!

What I've been working on :
+Added a final boss fight!
+Added ending cutscene
+Added achievements
+Added spot on map menu for final boss
+Small level rework for Cascade View South
+All levels got changes to lighting and foliage
+Fixed some broken spawns
+Added shotgun ravager alert sfx
+Updated basic ravager sprite
+New Trailer
Note from dev :
As I stated in the last update, you will still see a next update date listed in the main menu. I'm still dedicated to doing level reworks, adding potions, fixing bugs, and overall improving the game. The end of Vacancy plays a huge role in Spryward and the entire future of the Apastron universe. Spryward will kick off 2 years after the finale of VU. If you enjoyed the work I've done here with VU consider continuing the story by wishlisting Spryward.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/
Thank you everyone who helped support this game in early access! I wanted to leave a section here as a special thank you to all the other people who helped make this game possible!
Eeve Somepx
Comp3interactive
Tomás Esconjaureguy
Ajay Karat
David Levy Music
Scott Snyder
What's coming next :
Level Reworks
New Weapons
New Potions
