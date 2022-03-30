Version 0.7.9 released

Patch time! There are no new caves to explore yet, but we can certainly plunge into that next go-around.
What changed in this release:
- Rewrote the VN engine to support crisper graphics and image buttons (as seen on the English main menu)
- The right joystick now moves the mouse cursor, allowing any in-game action to be performed with a controller (except text input)
- As a consequence of the above, there is no longer a key or button to switch to in-front-of-your-face selection mode (left joystick movement does that)
- Fixed a multiple selection bug on the trading screen
Changed files in this update