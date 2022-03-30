 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cave Confectioner update for 30 March 2022

Version 0.7.9 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8468990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch time! There are no new caves to explore yet, but we can certainly plunge into that next go-around.

What changed in this release:

  • Rewrote the VN engine to support crisper graphics and image buttons (as seen on the English main menu)
  • The right joystick now moves the mouse cursor, allowing any in-game action to be performed with a controller (except text input)
  • As a consequence of the above, there is no longer a key or button to switch to in-front-of-your-face selection mode (left joystick movement does that)
  • Fixed a multiple selection bug on the trading screen

Changed files in this update

Cave Confectioner Content Depot 1181901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.