Starsand - March Update with a bite!

Hello desert runners!
Do you feel like you're being watched lately? Does it send tingles running down your arms and legs?
Well, these mean something, and you are dead right about something following you.
This... something, it lurks in the life-sustaining water, beneath the surface. It spies on you and if you get too close, you're done for. Many dangerous and sharp teeth might complicate your survival on Starsand, but we don't want to leave you defenseless!
This oasis ain't big enough for the both of us!
In this update, you'll get bandages to treat the results of unpleasant encounters.
We also want to give you a fireplace with which you can cook ambitiously.
Furthermore, there are bug fixes and a few changes, so coconut and the explosive barrel become a little more efficient as a weapon when they find themselves in a company of their own kind.
While you're being nibbled on by the new oasis resident, you can certainly leave some feedback for us or follow our social media.
See you later, alligator!
Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions
Build v0.6.1
ADDED
- Difficulty settings. Four presets (plus custom) to choose from when starting a new game
- Fireplace as a placeable item (can only be attached to a flat clay wall)
- Armor stand as a placeable item
- Double bed as a placeable item for clay set
- 2 new recipes (Fireplace + Double bed, Armor stand + Bullseye) to be found around the map
- Crocodiles seen taking a bath in 2 oasis
- Crocodile eggs as a consumable resource
- Raw crocodile meat and Cooked crocodile meat
- Crocodile fat
- Bandages to mend wounds
- Underwater vegetation in one oasis
CHANGES
- Standing torches now slightly increase the player temperature
- On explosion, coconut grenades and explosive barrels will now trigger the explosion of any explosive barrels nearby
- Cooking food in the furnace is not possible anymore
- The Standing torch is now discoverable with the Furnace recipe
- The Bullseye is now discoverable with the Armor stand recipe
- To arm the trap is now necessary to hold R for 1 second
FIXES
- Panel available for untamed camels
- Outside water view when the player camera is underwater
