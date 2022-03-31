Starsand - March Update with a bite!

Hello desert runners!

Do you feel like you're being watched lately? Does it send tingles running down your arms and legs?

Well, these mean something, and you are dead right about something following you.

This... something, it lurks in the life-sustaining water, beneath the surface. It spies on you and if you get too close, you're done for. Many dangerous and sharp teeth might complicate your survival on Starsand, but we don't want to leave you defenseless!



This oasis ain't big enough for the both of us!

In this update, you'll get bandages to treat the results of unpleasant encounters.

We also want to give you a fireplace with which you can cook ambitiously.

Furthermore, there are bug fixes and a few changes, so coconut and the explosive barrel become a little more efficient as a weapon when they find themselves in a company of their own kind.

While you're being nibbled on by the new oasis resident, you can certainly leave some feedback for us or follow our social media.

See you later, alligator!

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Build v0.6.1

ADDED

Difficulty settings. Four presets (plus custom) to choose from when starting a new game

Fireplace as a placeable item (can only be attached to a flat clay wall)

Armor stand as a placeable item

Double bed as a placeable item for clay set

2 new recipes (Fireplace + Double bed, Armor stand + Bullseye) to be found around the map

Crocodiles seen taking a bath in 2 oasis

Crocodile eggs as a consumable resource

Raw crocodile meat and Cooked crocodile meat

Crocodile fat

Bandages to mend wounds

Underwater vegetation in one oasis

CHANGES

Standing torches now slightly increase the player temperature

On explosion, coconut grenades and explosive barrels will now trigger the explosion of any explosive barrels nearby

Cooking food in the furnace is not possible anymore

The Standing torch is now discoverable with the Furnace recipe

The Bullseye is now discoverable with the Armor stand recipe

To arm the trap is now necessary to hold R for 1 second

FIXES