Small Gameplay Patch (Hide Seek Survive Version 3.2)

Hey everyone,

Hope you’re all doing well out there! I’ve received a ton of great feedback over the past few weeks and felt like it was time to release an update for Hide Seek Survive where the following was changed:

• Added a note to the opening UI saying that headphones are recommended. Pinpointing where the demon is when playing on non-directional speakers is extremely difficult and I realize now that I didn’t explicitly recommend using headphones anywhere previously.

• Changed the time before the phone automatically lowers in the pregame from 20 seconds to 60 seconds, with an option to raise it to up to 80 seconds in the gameplay settings menu. Especially when reading the text on the phone out loud (shoutout to all you streamers), 20 seconds just wasn’t enough time. A player got cut off before they were done reading in one gameplay video I saw which should never happen.

• Reduced demon’s chance to check the closet by 50%. Although this can only happen in the endgame, I felt like it was happening a little too often. You are meant to feel safe in the closet, and I want the few times where the demon does come in to be rarer and more terrifying for the player.

• Tweaked volume falloff settings for demon footsteps and doll laughing. I received some feedback that it was difficult to tell how far or how close the demon/ doll was during gameplay. After playing around with the falloff, I believe that it is now much easier to tell how far away both the demon and doll are with this change.

That’s everything that changed with version 3.2 of Hide Seek Survive. Stay tuned for more updates and please keep reaching out with your feedback. I check email, Twitter, and Reddit constantly so keep letting me know what else I should change. Thanks for playing everyone!

Best,

CampinCarl