Sound Effects, Audio, and Bug Fix Update v0.72

A new update is live featuring all new sound effects, bug fixes, and improvements to audio across the game. There are still a number of sound effects changes still to come, but this update gets us a lot closer to a polished audio treatment for the game!

Added all new sound effects for combat abilities! Big Shot, Stress, Regen Serum, Focus, Lock On, Praise, Praise All, Foresight, Meditate, Incapacitate, Treaty, Antidote, Sniper Shot, Demoralize, Power Module, Takedown.

Added new sound for selecting buttons/targets with the controller.

Fixed bugs where ambient audio and sound effects were not following the volume setting set by the player.

Fixed ambient audio in the field to be about 1/6th of the Music volume. Fixed the night-time ambient audio not being changed and always being at 100% volume.

Made most sound effects have their volume changed programmatically to match the sound effects volume setting. Generally raised the volume of sound effects.

Adjusted timing for many ability vfx and sfx.

Fixed bug where Cover Fire and Wild Shot ability VFX were rotated away from their targets.

Added handling for "All" and "Row" abilities to not play multiple overlapping sounds, causing volume spikes.

Fixed no sound effects playing when advancing dialogue with the controller.

Fixed edge cases where some characters would have the wrong models when reloaded from a save game.

Fixed baby Raun bugs with walk animations during Rush and Raun Kick ability sequences.

Fixed a bug where some character slots in the Unit UI could not be clicked on for stat inspection.

Fixed edge case bug with cursor not resetting to a button after closing the Character Info View during encounters.

We love hearing from players, so please send us your feedback on our Steam forums or official Discord Server. It's also a huge help to get more positive reviews on our Steam Store Page. Look out for continued updates!