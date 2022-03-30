Sound Effects, Audio, and Bug Fix Update v0.72

A new update is live featuring all new sound effects, bug fixes, and improvements to audio across the game. There are still a number of sound effects changes still to come, but this update gets us a lot closer to a polished audio treatment for the game!
All Changes and Updates For Version .72 Early Access:
- Added all new sound effects for combat abilities! Big Shot, Stress, Regen Serum, Focus, Lock On, Praise, Praise All, Foresight, Meditate, Incapacitate, Treaty, Antidote, Sniper Shot, Demoralize, Power Module, Takedown.
- Added new sound for selecting buttons/targets with the controller.
- Fixed bugs where ambient audio and sound effects were not following the volume setting set by the player.
- Fixed ambient audio in the field to be about 1/6th of the Music volume. Fixed the night-time ambient audio not being changed and always being at 100% volume.
- Made most sound effects have their volume changed programmatically to match the sound effects volume setting. Generally raised the volume of sound effects.
- Adjusted timing for many ability vfx and sfx.
- Fixed bug where Cover Fire and Wild Shot ability VFX were rotated away from their targets.
- Added handling for "All" and "Row" abilities to not play multiple overlapping sounds, causing volume spikes.
- Fixed no sound effects playing when advancing dialogue with the controller.
- Fixed edge cases where some characters would have the wrong models when reloaded from a save game.
- Fixed baby Raun bugs with walk animations during Rush and Raun Kick ability sequences.
- Fixed a bug where some character slots in the Unit UI could not be clicked on for stat inspection.
- Fixed edge case bug with cursor not resetting to a button after closing the Character Info View during encounters.
We love hearing from players, so please send us your feedback on our Steam forums or official Discord Server. It's also a huge help to get more positive reviews on our Steam Store Page. Look out for continued updates!
