1.6 the new update is live

Hello Wacky Wizarding Players, it has been 386 days since the last update. This 'update' has seen the entire game get rebuilt from the ground up and includes brand new code and many new sprites. Several things from previous versions have yet to be reimplemented but there is still more content than in previous versions (probably).

Here is a list of some changes that I can remember:

Removed features (don't worry they'll be back eventually):

Removed Wilbur and associated items

Removed Slime area and associated enemies / items

Removed Bats (Bats will not be returning ever)

Removed Poop Salesman and money

Removed several items which were boring

Items:

Potions now have horrible side effects when consumed in quick succession, they also have fun animations

Hats are now separate from upgrades and you can only use one at a time

Healing potions can now be consumed repeatedly at the cost of efficiency, numbness, and increased risk of bleeding

Toughness potions reduce incoming damage and can decrease reaction time

Speed potions make you go fast but also fidgety (they can also cause death if you stop moving)

Added lucky drinking hat which prolongs potion effects

Added wandslingers hat which decreases item use time

Added Outback hat which makes projectiles behave like boomarangs

Added barbed wire upgrade which damages nearby enemies when nearby enemies damage you

Added Medkit which restores health passively if you don't take damage for a while

Added Magic Teapot (again) which deals more damage as it is used

Added bubble wand which creates bubbles that float in place for awhile

Added fork which fires 3 projectiles at once (replacement for magic shotgun)

Added celestial staff which causes stars to fall on the cursor

Enemies:

Updated sprites for all enemies

Added Rat Gargoyles (replacement for bats which were not rats and also not interesting)

Added Rat Bombs which explode

Added Ratsalisks which are snakes

Massively changed Rat King

Rat knights now only spawn during rat king fight

Added Rat bag who is exclusively used in the tutorial

Other stuff:

Added very useful tutorial

Changed many visual aspects of the game

Please join the discord server to give any feedback or suggestions:

https://discord.gg/MTGtnGyyze

P.S. Early Access is over