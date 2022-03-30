 Skip to content

Dreams Of Adventure update for 30 March 2022

Update 2.1.3 Bug fixes and few additions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE:

⦁ Updated the description of Trap: Explosion and Trap: Poison to say you need Trap + Dynamite and Trap + Bottled Poison
⦁ Updated passive skills so they don't show in battle (tracking, backpack, armors and weapons wearing, etc)
⦁ Updated main menu music so there are 10 different songs that will play.
⦁ Updated new item, weapon and armor icon. Now when you pick up a new item, you will get indicator which item you got. The NEW will stay until you move to it or close the inventory

Fixed:

⦁ Fixed spell Skewer that Sellsword has. Removed it from Learn Skill tab since you have it from 1st level

