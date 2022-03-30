Sculpt Overlay Update

I've been hard at work on major updates (including the ability to start your world from an uploaded image). However, those are taking longer than I anticipated, so I decided to intersperse some smaller updates in between the larger ones.

And the first of those is: Sculpt Overlay.

It's a community-requested addition that allows you to upload a PNG file, which is then overlaid on top of your map to act as a guide as you sculpt. Just put the image in the export folder, enter the name of the image in the Sculpt Overlay window, and hit the Load button. From there you can set the opacity, toggle it on or off, and change the image if you want. It's only visible when the Sculpt toolbar is open, so it won't get in the way when you're using other tools.

Note: The overlay image must be a PNG file, and it works best when the image dimensions are square.