2022.3 Release

Say hello to GameMaker! (or indeed your pick of こんにちは , 안녕하세요 , cześć, or ciao)

2022.3 IDE changes several branding names and does away with the concept of picking a choice of code editor before you start your project and instead allows you to pick the editor style you want, when you want it; ships with 4 new localisations (Japanese, Korean, Polish, and Italian); adds a new dropdown to pick if you want compressed QOI images or not and whether to drop back to the old .png system instead; and several new filter types have been added for you to use in your games.

Runtime changes introduce Opera GX YYC support for everyone; enables video playback functionality on almost all platforms (UWP is not being implemented); two new audio falloff models have been added: audio_falloff_inverse_distance_scaled and audio_falloff_exponent_distance_scaled; and changes all Ubuntu builds to use Steam’s new Linux runtime tools and can now create a more consistent cross-distro “AppImage” package also

Accordingly, the Opera GX target has a brand new setup guide so you can configure YYC builds and the Ubuntu guide has been updated to state the extra packages you need. Please see their guides and the Required SDKs FAQ before attempting to build for these platforms.

