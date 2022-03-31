Bug Fixes, Content PLUS a free costume?!?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’ve released an update! Here are the biggest changes:

Content

🐋 We’ve granted you all the Fabulous Finback costume. We caught them running wild in the game’s code, and have given them a home in your inventory where they will be unable to cause further havoc. (Thanks for sticking with us even through turbulent times!)

🍬 Sweet Thieves has been added to Custom Lobbies!

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 New rounds in squads! We’ve added Hoopsie Legends, Ski Fall and Bubble Trouble to Squads, Trios and Duos!

Fixes and improvements

🔧 Improvements to jumps being eaten on levels such as Hex-a-gone and Roll Off

🔧 Improvements to Round Selection in Custom Lobbies ‘Main Show’

We have also seen numerous reports of users being Inactive or AFK in Sweet Thieves. We are investigating this as a priority improvement for a future release.

Thank you to our brilliant Dev and QA team for sorting these fixes, without them, we'd all be floating around Fall Mountain!

Please remember to always report any in-game issues you face to our wonderful Support Team. Your feedback and reports are so vital in helping us keep Fall Guys as fun, playable and exciting as possible!

See you in the Blunderdome!