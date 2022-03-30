Day of Dragons Beta Update 1.M

Server/Client Update

In this content update, we are adding a new playable Dragon, the Flame Stalker. This is our iconic dragon seen on our hero image for Day of Dragons. In the lore, the Flame Stalkers were the first dragons to appear in Jrakhon, with Jrakhon the Firstborne, the Dragonking. We are excited to be adding our first fire breathing dragon and our second free starter dragon to the lineup and we're sure fans will love him.

Being a new playable dragon, Kickstarter backers with the Beta Headstart perk get 7 days headstart access to the Flame Stalker. This means that for 1 week, only those with Headstart will be able to spawn a new Flame Stalker, but they can nest other players in as one. Then on April 6th when headstart is over, we will be making Flame Stalker spawnable for everyone with patch 1.M.1.

Patch 1.M.1 will also add the new Flame Stalker mushrooms to the Forgotten Forest temporarily until the Lava Lands biome has been completed.

Other highlighted features include daily elder growth ticks that anyone can claim just by logging in. These ticks grant 1 mushroom worth of growth every 12 hours making Elder attainable by all players, however, mushrooms remain the quickest way to grow to Elder.

We know you will all love this update. Thank you for your support!

DRAGONS

The Flame Stalker Dragon has been added to the game. This dragon breathes fire and has a special heat sense ability allowing it to see heat signatures of any creature, even cloaked Shadow Scales! To breath fire, hold the Attack button. Bile drains and recharges quickly and fire breath is cheaper if your bile is full. Heat sense will turn itself off automatically, to keep it on, press your Special ability while it's active. Heat sense uses stamina but is cheaper when in the stalk stance.

Added Flame Stalker Dragon (Headstart access, unlocks for all on April 6)

Added Heat Sense ability

Added Fire breath

Added new crosshair for fire ability

Added new Fire damage with burn chance

Added new Flame Stalker skins

Added new Flame Stalker emotes

FX

A lot of new visual effects and sound effects have been added including Burn DoT. Burn DoTs apply damage overtime and each tick of burn has a chance to apply. The only way to remove burn is either wait or go in water. Also note, that if you experience frame lag from all the fire, turn down your Video Effects setting.

Added new stackable burning fire effect and icon

Added new burning HUD effect in 1st Person mode only

Added many new fire sound fx

Added new ground fire burning vfx and sfx effects

Added missing Shadow Scale footsteps sfx for juvi/hatchie

BALANCE

We made some damage mitigation changes and speed tweaks to balance out gameplay with the new Dragon and also added a new way to get to Elder.

Players are now granted 1 mushroom tick of growth every 12 hours (tracks offline players) but players may only claim one tick per 12 hours by logging in to the game for 1 minute. Ticks apply to each character individually.

Tweaked Shadow Scale mitigations and speeds

Tweaked Acid Spitter mitigations and speeds

Reduced the amount of food that mushrooms were giving to large dragons

MISCELLANEOUS

Updated Leucistic skins for Shadow Scale and Acid Spitter

Added Little Dragonlings music which now plays for parents and hatchling on hatch

Made improvements to flight takeoff syncing

Added content for upcoming recessive gene nesting system

Reworked and improved Dragon bite hitboxes

Tweaked footstep sound spawn location

Missing player avatars now show a DoD avatar instead of a blank white avatar in social panel

SERVER ADMINISTRATION

Admins now appear Red in admin panel

Fixed an issue where admin /mute /unmute commands were not working

BUG FIXES