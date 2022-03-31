Okay, nobody panic...

Dear Hunters,

It has come to my attention that some --redacted-- have escaped from --redacted-- and managed to make it to our Evergreen Hunting Reserve. While this situation is --redacted–, we encourage you to remain calm. Specialists from --redacted-- are gearing up as I type to help us bring things back to normal. Of course, they are unable to give me an exact timeline as to when the problem will be cleared up but they assure me that by EOD Monday, April the 4th, the situation will be resolved.

Apparently, it all started with --redacted-- and since the person in question --redacted-- naturally it follows that --redacted-- and that's how it was. I hope all our loyal hunters can understand that --redacted-- was a freak accident, unlikely to occur a first time, let alone a second. All means will be undertaken to ensure we don't have a repeat of --redacted--.

Fortunately, this recent incursion is only on 3 reserves: Logger's Point, Bushrangers Run, and Whiterime Ridge. We have elected not to close the reserves, but use all caution when hunting in these areas. They're loud, you should hear them coming. The other animals don't seem to be much bothered by them, so your hunting will be largely unaffected. Like any wild creature though, they can and may attack you, but they don't seem very aggressive. Doc's been getting in their faces all morning and they haven't eaten him yet.

By reading this message, you agree not to sue, spread rumors about the EHRCA and its employess, or attempt to sell these, er, interesting creatures on the black market.

Be careful out there, Hunters.

-General Major Petersen, acting EHRCA President