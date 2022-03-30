Patch 2.2 Beta 1

Hello, explorers!👋

This is only the first half of our large 2.2 update! Upcoming patches will include the shooting range and much more. Expect them very soon. Until then, we'll see you in the Radius!

To experience this update you have to first switch the Steam branch to "active beta". You can do so by right clicking the game in your library and opening Properties. Note this is a beta, so there's a high chance of encountering unexpected bugs. Please let us know about them so we can fix them ASAP.

FEATURES

New tutorial and game start. The tutorial is now split into parts, allowing users to get in-game faster and apply the acquired knowledge as they need it. Also it is more immersive and allows adding tutorials for new features without bloating the start of the game.

New player hands model.

Rest is no longer a parameter. Players can still sleep but there is no more occasional annoyance with closing eyes and yawning. We found that mechanic overly lacking in depth and meaning so it is removed until we can improve upon the system.

New sounds for all pistols as well as the M4 and IZh-27. More new sounds coming in upcoming patches.

Multiple simultaneous missions. Players can now take on up to 5 missions at the same time.

New Custom Difficulty Settings. Over 15 parameters are exposed to change like - amount of enemies, time till tide, item durability, enemy damage, disable tracers for enemies etc. It can be tweaked both ways to make the gameplay experience easier or harder.

Improved graphics. New tree models, terrain retexture, grass, and overall more detail, dynamic shadows on Effects - Medium to High.

New voice lines for Mimics.

CHANGES AND BALANCE

Improved CPU performance.

Index Grip is changed to be purely controlled by Grab event from SteamVR Settings without any hardcode inside the game, so it can be tweaked to your heart's desire. If you're having issues please reset your bindings to the Default ones.

Improved usability for the delivery box, now it opens upwards and has better signaling.

Refactored cigarettes. Now only one can be in mouth, but it is properly saved and can be lit while in mouth.

New upgrades to increase tube mag shotgun capacity.

Web anomaly has sound feedback for damage application.

IIz-81,SKS, short mag, and 7-62x39 have been moved to Access lvl 2 and reduced in price.

Ammo costs more overall. More steep increase in prices for high tier stuff. So you can save money in low tier locations with low tier ammo.

Increase in Armor Penetration for: 7-62x51 FMJ, 7-62x39 AP, 7-62x54R AP, 7-62x54R FMJ, 9x39 AP

Reduced effective range for 12x70 Slug.

Increased ammo per box to 30 for 5-45x39, 5-56х45, and 7-62x39.

More realistic weight differentiation for different ammo.

Player now starts with Access Lvl 0. Some equipment moved accordingly.

Grenades reduced in cost.

Secondary missions award less. This is to account for having 5 missions simultaneously.

More drastic growth for secondary mission rewards depending on location. Higher tier locations award considerably more.

Artifact weight reduced.

Fragment Crit zone moved from the head to chest area.

BUG FIXES