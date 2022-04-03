Update - April 3, 2022

This update adds some extra area to the starting 'Orange Zone', a new piece of equipment, and a fair amount of ongoing work on the Event system and the related Notifications UI.

The Fluxer is a new equipment item for the player, and features a rather unstable 'wobbly beam' of energy. Currently it's used to repair damaged items (the possibility of items becoming damaged is another new feature of this update). Eventually, it's likely to have more abilities and could be a sort of 'misc utility' equipment item.

Previously, the Event system supported quite simple events such as triggering NPC dialogs. With this update there is now a code framework to allow custom scripting for events. Events can track information and 'do stuff' over time (e.g. hourly, daily), and have custom logic for when they end. Notifications for events exist, so the player can know what's going on, and the notifications can track and display event related information as it occurs (e.g. showing a list of items that are now damaged and can be repaired using a Fluxer).