Battle Bands Patch Notes #2

With more feedback comes more fixes and changes! We are so grateful to everyone who has played and for all the feedback we have received and we are so happy to be able to use it to improve Battle Bands further!

Our second Battle Bands patch continues to try and address the issues we have seen arise. Thanks again for the fantastic response to the game and we are excited for your continued feedback as Battle Bands progresses through Early Access!

Bugs

Gameplay

Gaining Season level no longer occasionally fails to give item.

"Fuzzy Dice" works every match after purchase.

"New Threads" works every match after purchase.

"Great Opener" works every match after purchase.

"Gold Leaf Stratocaster" count updates for the band on the left.

"Joke With Buddies" Bolts now fire at correct targets.

"Crashing Verse" no longer has upgrades.

Removing cards via moment no longer increases shop price to remove cards.

Searching for band cancel now works properly.

Searching for band text and buttons larger.

Fixed select discard screen occasionally locking players out.

Cosmetic

Bassist hand animations fixed.

Keyboardist hand animations fixed.

"Parody Jam" no longer has asterisk.

"Smashing Rythm" spelling fixed to Rhythm.

"Patches of Power" hand fixed.

"Greasy Pride" hand fixed.

"Byte Me" bass neck fitted to hands.

"Scrap This" bass neck fitted to hands.

Balance Changes

Bosses

Jackal Brothers: Base Hype Goal increased. Tour Level 2&3 - 1 "Varmint Shuffle." Tour Level 4 +1 card draw. Tour Level 5 -1 Energy. Tour Level 9 +1 Energy.

Goo Fighters: Tour Level 1 +1 Energy. Tour Level 2 +1 Energy. Tour level 4 increased Maximum Hand size. Tour Level 7&8 Increased Max hand size and +1 energy.

Caper Crew: Tour Level 1 +1 energy. Tour Level 2 -1 card draw. Tour Level 4 +1 Card Draw and max hand size. Tour Level 5 +1 Energy. Tour level 6 - 1 Card draw.

Skidmarks: Base Hype Goal decreased. Tour Level 1 +1 energy, -1 card draw. Tour Level 2 +Card Draw. Tour level 3&4 -1 energy. Tour Level 5,6,&7 +1 energy.

Bardbarians: Tour Level 2 - 1 Energy. Tour level 4&5 + Cards Drawn. Tour Level 6 +1 energy.

Riff Rats: Tour Level 6&7 -1 card draw.

Real Good Boys: Tour Level 5 -1 energy.

Scrap Titan: Tour Level 3 +1 energy. Tour Level 4 -1 energy. Tour Level 7 -1 energy, -1 card draw. Tour Level 8&9 +1 energy.

Coin Ops: Tour Level 3 +1 energy. Tour Level 4 +1 "Xtreme GPU."

Cards

"Peaceful Riff" gives +2 hype.

"Jazzy Jaunt" has 2 longer capacity, costs 2 more energy to play.

"Groovin with the Beat" costs 1 fewer energy, gives 1 more hype.

"Intense Keys" costs 1 more energy.

"Muted Keys" costs 1 more energy, gives 2 fewer hype.

"Promising Beat" costs 1 more energy and gives max energy for rest of battle no longer turn limited.

"Snare Prep" is now tier 4 previously tier 3.

"Thank The Crew" gives +1 hype

"Bassist Spaces" gives -2 hype.

"Hinting Keys" is now tier 3 previously tier 2.

"Little Mallets" gives -2 hype.

"Awesome Cymbal Tricks" no longer modifies snares hype.

"Uplifting Strain" costs 1 more energy.

"Uplifting Strain" no longer has "Speedy" upgrade, now has "Burning."

"Quick Bridge" no longer has "Exciting" Upgrade, now has "Burning."

"Pump Up Beat" no longer has "Exciting" Upgrade, now has "Burning."

"Catchy Chorus" on keyboard no longer has "Exciting" Upgrade, now has "Extra."

"Intro To The Jam" no longer has "Exciting" Upgrade, now has "Too Fast."

"Loud Beat" no longer has "Jacked Up" upgrade, now has "Fierce" upgrade.

"Leadership Riff" no longer has "Too Fast" upgrade.

"Jazzy Motif" no longer has "Exciting" upgrade.

"Story Intro" no longer has "Quickly" upgrade, now has "Insulting."

New Features

Inactive Bands Solutions

Open to public setting now defaults to last selected setting, remembering players preferences.

Added the "Report Inactive Band" button to the "Band Setup" screen which will leave the band and set the band non public.

Modified Join logic so it will not find a band that is less than 10 seconds old.

We are hoping these solutions and options make it less likely players who do not want other players in their band have time to close the band to the public as well as helping players looking for a band avoid inactive bands and get rocking faster!

Quality of Life Changes

Players can now right click a card in their hand to view it more fully and see its potential upgrades.

Tool tip added for song sections completed and played as well as last turn hype. Seen in match by hovering the mouse over either teams hype bar.

Added a FPS limiter for GPU optimization (warning: it will be overridden by graphics card settings.)

"Click Ready to Join" more obvious on the Royale Band setup screen.

No longer locks cursor to window.

Credit Rewards have been shifted so tour mode gives slightly more credits and Royale gives fewer credits especially for early losses.

Thank you all for playing Battle Bands! We hope you enjoy the improvements and keep that feedback coming!

Thank you all for playing Battle Bands! We hope you enjoy the improvements and keep that feedback coming!

