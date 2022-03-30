 Skip to content

Wrestling Empire update for 30 March 2022

Plane Ride From Hell!

Wrestling Empire update for 30 March 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8467052

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An airport & plane become the latest locations on the map, along with a little fine-tuning to existing ones. It's not as if there's anywhere to fly to yet, but you can at least enjoy recreating the "plane ride from hell" in exhibitions!

There's also more food to eat, as fruit offers a healthier (albeit less satisfying) alternative to junk food. And if you've ever felt there isn't enough time to roam before a show, the clock now pauses on conversations to avoid wasting any. There's not yet enough to do for roaming to become 100% immersive.

