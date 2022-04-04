 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Football Manager 2022 update for 4 April 2022

Football Manager 2022 Minor Update 22.4.1 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8466745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We’ve just released Minor Update 22.4.1 for Football Manager 2022 which is now available to download via Steam, Epic and Windows Store.

These updates should download automatically and are save game compatible. If yours does not, quit and relaunch Steam or the Epic Games Store to prompt it to do so. If you’re playing via the Windows Store, you may need to manually search for the update – more information is available here.

Minor Update 22.4.1 (includes but not limited to):

  • Addressed an issue related to add/remove leagues not working correctly
  • Fix to reinstate ability to search for players by all available nationalities
  • Fix for newly added text not appearing translated correctly in some languages

Changed files in this update

Football Manager 2022 core Depot 1569041
  • Loading history…
Football Manager 2022 windows Depot 1569042
  • Loading history…
Football Manager 2022 mac Depot 1569043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.