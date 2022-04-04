Football Manager 2022 Minor Update 22.4.1 Out Now!



We’ve just released Minor Update 22.4.1 for Football Manager 2022 which is now available to download via Steam, Epic and Windows Store.

These updates should download automatically and are save game compatible. If yours does not, quit and relaunch Steam or the Epic Games Store to prompt it to do so. If you’re playing via the Windows Store, you may need to manually search for the update – more information is available here.

Minor Update 22.4.1 (includes but not limited to):