0.8.1 - March Update

Hey, everyone.

Welcome to our second regular monthly update.

We spent half of our time in March on performance, balancing and other improvements, and half of our time on new content. Unfortunately, the new content is not ready at this moment.

Combat improvements

updated melee timings, making some weapons a bit faster

melee weapons have different ranges now

updated damage of some enemies

increase damage portion on secondary targets when hitting multiple targets

compressed player health over later levels

removed general range randomization on bullets (but kept the indiviual 'scatter' value)

decreased damage reduction by resistance values

updated general damage balancing

made ranged targeting characters take movement of target into account (standard and hard difficulty)

relaxed difficulty: increased player damage, especially against bosses

updated energy weapons effect visuals and values

reduced scatter for some weapons

reduced recoil pushback for some weapons

faster attack speed for the knife

added rocket launcher audio

updated robot enemy visuals, damage and health

fixed a few enemy types not being set to aggressive combat behavior

Performance

improved loading times

fixed memory allocation due to exploring area map; fixes some random frame spikes due to garbage collector slowdowns

fixed a few memory leaks

improved performance while in stealth mode

general performance improvements on combat actions

small per frame performance improvements

fixed a few per frame memory allocations

additional small performance improvements for various objects

Fixes and Improvements

updated audio plugin: fixes not having audio on some PC configurations

small content improvements

fixed not being able to switch weapons (for afterwards) while attacking

improved action wheel UI

increased font size of some UI elements

minor dialogue UI improvements

fixed and improved lots of small UI issues

close map on a few input events like weapon scrolling

make enemies walk instead of run when walking away after killing player

fixed fade in from black on entering levels sometimes getting cut short

fixed world map exits in New Delphi not triggering automatically

fixed character walk from exit on fade out even if blocked by collider

fixed some enemy salvo shots abruptly ending

fixed issues with feedback form

fixed item description when weapon was modified

fixed player dodging all damage through rolling for some cases it was not intended for

fixed worms and worm spawner in Flesh Crater boss fight not being clickable

controller: when picking automatic target by melee without having direction input, prefer enemy characters over destructibles

controller: apply optional targeting help to using directional abilities, too

controller: on large UI, use tooltip UI instead of bottom descriptions

controller: fixed skill modifier missing in character creation

fixed some potential script errors

fixed an issue that could make a bullet potentially hit the same target twice

fixed a few tutorial issues

fixed a few issues with the debug console

fixed Agira walking into the house when trying to distance from player character

fixed an aggro issue when NPCs accidentally hit characters from other faction

fixed being able to try entering stealth again when at 0 energy for it

fixed a few issues with new energy weapons

fixed not being shown Continue button in some cases despite having existing savegames

simplified main menu

updated camera scale for some resolutions

allow <b>bold text</b> usage for localization mods

added key binding for quest window

additional bug fixes and small improvements

Details

We touched a lot of combat-related values in this update.

The goal here was to make the combat more tight as well as keeping it intense enough especially in later levels. Previously, there was a big drop off in difficulty in later levels.

We will continue making changes to the combat in the following months. I would like to get rid of some moments where enemies take way too many hits before going down.

Any combat-related feedback is appreciated and it's best to send it via the in-game feedback form with the game data attached, so we can look at your current stats and equipment as context to your feedback about a combat situation.

We also improved the performance of the game. Loading times for each level have been decreased, and we also fixed some memory leaks, which lead to a creeping increase of time spent on the loading screen the longer the game was running.

Previously there were also some low frame spikes happening randomly, which were caused by the dynamic memory management of the game engine triggering a "garbage collection" at that point. We fixed a lot of cases where memory was allocated temporarily during gameplay time, so these moments should either be gone now or a lot less frequent.

One problematic area regarding performance on less powerful systems is the stealth mode, due to the method the visual cones of enemies are generated. We improved this now, but it will require additional future work to bring it closer to the performance of standard gameplay.

As I mentioned before, we also spent half of our time in March on new content. Sadly it wasn't enough time to get it to a good shape.

The next update will happen in April. Don't know yet when and what it will actually contain, and this time I'm not making any predictions.

What I can promise is that we continue to work on the game to the best of our abilities and as motivated as ever.

Thank you for your continued interest in Death Trash.

Have a nice week!