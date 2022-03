So, here we go. I've never released anything to Steam before, so being a little gentle about things would be kind of everyone. This is an Early Access release of a project I've been putting together for a few months. It's not a huge amazing game - yet - but it's a fun little expansion on the Word Guessing genre.

Hope you're into it, give it a shot.

Note:

I'm having issues with the achievement system. Works on one machine but not on my testing system.... Please let me know if you have issues.